Being a resident of Roseburg, a school teacher and an active member of a local church for over 30 years, I always appreciate being informed as to who in our community has been charged with an alleged crime. More times than not, I know either the victim or the one being accused. After all, we live in a small town.
As a matter of fact, I use The News-Review in my seventh-grade classroom on a regular basis. In so doing, I never use a "negative" article about someone from our community, due to the likelihood one of my 100+ students is related to them. I don't want to embarrass the student or bring more negative attention to the alleged victim or the one being accused.
That being said, I appreciated the information shared about Kevin Bain, but I was disturbed by the headline. Mr. Bain hasn't worked for Umpqua Valley Christian School since 2017 and has worked for ADAPT since that time. What was to gain by disparaging UVC? Why not put his most recent employment in the headline? Disturbing. Mr. Bain was released from the school almost 3 years ago, yet your headline implies until recently he worked for the school.
Please, especially during these trying times, report the news, stick to the relevant facts and don't take shots at the innocent — in this case, UVC.
George Graham
Roseburg
