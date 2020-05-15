Over the last few weeks as Oregonians confronted a historic pandemic, our spirits have been lifted by countless acts of kindness. As someone on the front lines of this fight at Rose Haven Nursing Center in Roseburg, I can’t express how important this support is to my colleagues as they work tirelessly to keep our residents safe.
Thank you notes and kind words from residents and their families mean the world to us even in normal times. But we don’t usually have the National Guard pay us a visit to show their support. That was the case recently when they showed up to delivery supplies. We care for many veterans, and I know they appreciated the visit as well.
I am so thankful to see our community rallying around nursing homes and assisted living communities. We will get through this together.
September Fray
Roseburg
