The article in The News Review with the headline “Dallas Heard visits protests in Portland” left me with questions.
Didn’t Heard also travel to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, during the occupation by white, armed terrorists? Look up some of the articles related to that visit. His tone was quite different. One Malheur article stated that “Heard and the other officials were concerned about an armed assault on the protesters by law enforcement.”
He was concerned about the safety of the militants that occupied a federal building 41 days, costing Oregon approximately $6 million. They trashed buildings and land, damaged facilities, stole federal property, damaged tribal artifacts and terrorized local residents.
At the Malheur occupation, Heard met with armed terrorists to hear their concerns. Did he also meet with officials from Black Lives Matters to hear their concerns?
In contrast, Heard said the Portland protest was “like being in hell.” I think 400 years of slavery, suppression, racial inequality, sons and daughters being murdered at extraordinary rates, loans and homes kept out of your reach, etc. would actually be more like hell.
He says he witnessed a woman being assaulted. Has he seen the videos of the National Security Forces assaulting female protesters? Does he know how many women are assaulted daily in his own district, even before the rising numbers of family violence due to COVID-19? What is his plan to address that problem?
Heard mentions the drumming as a negative addition to the protests. Many cultures use drumming for ceremony, celebration, for coming together. That seems like an appropriate addition to a BLM protest.
Heard wants to be part of a solution for BLM. I look forward to his public statement addressing racial inequalities in his own district and ways we can improve to make this area more diverse.
Connie Page
Roseburg
