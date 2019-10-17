I have personally been out on the street talking to the homeless population, and the people I spoke to were not drug or alcohol addicted. They were homeless for a variety of reasons.
I was trying to help a homeless vet get housing. He had a decent income and he did not want to be homeless, but according to the veterans administation he made $39 too much to qualify for low-income housing. He made enough to pay about $650 a month in rent but the apartment building that was intended to house veterans has 50% of its units rented to others, mostly students. We have all of these resources meant to help vets and they are living in the park behind it. Ridiculous.
Faith Gantt
Roseburg
