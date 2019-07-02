In response to Mr. Don Wilson of Roseburg, who wrote of his frustration at the problems caused by homeless folks in public spaces in a letter published June 25:
I hear your frustration, and yes, this problem is awful. Unfortunately, the vast majority — I estimate 85%, based on spending time among them — of the homeless have mental illnesses of long standing. Mental hospitals and treatment centers pay employees to pick up after mentally ill people. Even housed, as any landlord can tell you, mentally ill people have trouble maintaining their surroundings.
If we are not going to fund the care and mandate the supervision these people need, they're going to act out their problems in public. We find it easier to fund a criminal system to punish their mental illness than we do a care system to heal it, even as we spend billions on the most expensive, least effective healthcare system on the planet.
Asking the mentally ill to adhere to the same standards as the healthy and productive is like asking a fish to live on land. It can only do so with help — with a life support system, an aquarium.
It's up to us, the relatively sane, to clean up after the mentally ill, in the hospital or in the open-air sanitariums our public spaces have become, until we heal them towards being able to clean up after themselves.
On Facebook, on Ryan Finley's “Roseburg Tracker” page, such efforts are documented. The page just topped four thousand followers, people passionately dedicated to Roseburg, and to Douglas County. If a partnership of law enforcement and concerned, compassionate private citizens evolves and keeps track of trouble spots, maybe Roseburg can get a handle on the problems of its homeless, a problem which affect every city in every state in this country.
Tobi Walker
Idleyld Park
