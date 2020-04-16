Four generations of my family have attended classes in the Heritage Building of Roseburg High School. My grandfather tossed horseshoes behind it with his team; my father heard the news of Kennedy’s assassination in its auditorium; my daughter’s senior classes there have been cut short; I have taught in it since 2004. I am proud of my family’s educational heritage in Roseburg, but I am not proud of the Heritage Building.
Most people see RHS from Harvard and I-5, revealing two new buildings and Finlay Field. What’s unseen is the 100-year-old building where all students take English and health. The building was updated in 2004 with paint, floor tiles, and windows. However, paint doesn’t repair crumbling plaster walls. The tiles, now cracked and sunken with the decaying subflooring, remind us of potential earthquake dangers. Cheap windows fall out of tracks only to be permanently screwed shut, preventing airflow and raising temperatures higher.
Students must learn and complete state tests in these sweltering classrooms without ventilation, air-conditioning, or insulation. Inefficient radiators either produce little-to-no heat or become hot enough for students to make quesadillas. Uneven stairways lead to near-daily falls. The elevator for disabled or injured students routinely breaks down.
There are no restrooms or running water upstairs; downstairs, faucets spit rusty water. Roaches and rats leave visible traces. Scarce electrical outlets spark when the necessary technology is plugged in. Lockdown drills highlight the weakness of the antique glass and latches of our doors. The Heritage Building is an unsafe learning environment.
The bond, which slightly raises property taxes in November of 2021, replaces this building and offers not only RHS students a better learning environment, but one for all Roseburg’s students in every school building. Please vote “Yes” for safer, stronger, healthier schools, a heritage you can be proud of.
Rachel Jackson
Roseburg
