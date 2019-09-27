At the close of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Ben Franklin was asked, “Well, Doctor, what have we got… a republic or a monarchy?” to which Franklin answered “A republic … if you can keep it”.
The Founding Fathers gave us a “constitutional republic” and they honestly believed that future generations would have to fight to keep it. Such is the precarious condition of the great experiment called The United States of America. Let’s consider two obvious questions: Why is it hard to keep? And who currently presents the greatest threat?.
As citizens of this nation, our Constitution grants us God-given rights which are defined by concepts of self-destiny and self-governance. These two operate under the parameters and protections of individual rights. Concepts of “community” and “the greater good” are missing from this equation. That is because these are to be a natural outflow of the first three, and are to evolve independent of government dictate.
And so they have, to a greater extent than in any other society in the history of mankind. We have been granted control over our own lives as well as the opportunity to work together and to help each other, all based on free-will — a gift from our Heavenly Father, who desires that we love Him, and each other, freely. This is the offering of our Founding Fathers, who, like all of us, were sinners, and yet, like some of us, were in pursuit of a relationship with our Heavenly Father.
The love of control is the root of all evil. It is also the root of tyranny, which nearly always initially cloaks itself in benevolence. Like the original temptation, socialism promises enlightenment, equity, and utopian-grandeur, while actually resulting in bondage and death.
This age-old deception has come before us. Beware of those who call themselves “progressives”.
