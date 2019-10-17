Addressing homeless camps:
We all know the problem all to well. Hardships, mental and emotional, drug and alcohol addictions and inflictions. We feel for a lot of these people and want the best for them, but the reality is we cant afford to keep giving them free everything.
We feed them, we clothe them, we give them free medical, free phones. They get free handouts of clothing and blankets on certain street corners. They get free money handouts from good-hearted people that think they are helping. In reality they are just adding to the problem.
There is no easy answer. One thing that gets to me, and probably most people, is the site of one of these camps and tax dollars going to clean them up. For one, if law-abiding people go camping, if we left our campsite looking like a landfill we would be fined and would have to clean it up ourselves or it would be a bigger fine. So what makes these folks any better than us, or above the law?
It doesn't make sense that we as taxpayers have to keep paying for people that really need to be fined, yet our courts rule in their favor. Even homeowners get fined for their property being cluttered or someone living on there property in a RV, so whats that about?
James Reich
Glide
(0) comments
