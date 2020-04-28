Today, April 19, I hate to admit I have the COVID-19 blues as I hope to hear some good news. Until things get great, I'll just have to wait, hoping the powers that be in control get on a roll and earn their pay (that will be the day).
But I wait in suspense while they sit on a fence — perhaps we should all pray for a better way and everything will improve.
Best wishes to all, and please try to stay healthy.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
