The coronavirus pandemic has changed all our lives, yet some changes need solutions, or at least needs should be recognized.
As a non-driver, I have recently been told that service was not available to me at three local fast food restaurants whose lobbies are closed and one BBQ place that doesn't have a lobby. Yes, I walked through the drive-thru — it was only service available. I did not go during times of heavy traffic, but went when there were no cars there.
During the latest attempt, I stopped for a breakfast sandwich. The order was taken at the drive-thru window. However, it took them 30 minutes to prepare the sandwich and then I was told that I could never do that again.
To make matters worse, my bank lobby is closed, so only the ATM or drive-thru window are available. I had a check I needed cashed, so I walked up to the drive-thru window and the check was cashed. However, I was rudely told that the drive-thru was not available for those not driving.
I know that not all people drive or are able to drive, so what do we do? Do we just shut down our lives and forget about local business or businesses in general? I know that I am not the only person who has been affronted with this problem. I am not a trouble maker and am trying to do the best possible to continue with life. Oh, and yes, I was wearing a mask.
Judy Davis
Roseburg
