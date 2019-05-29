I am writing in in support and agreement with Mr. Chuck Stuermer in his letter in The News-Review on May 26 titled "Support Trump and thank a Veteran." In his letter, he rightly states all the accomplishments that Mr. Trump has done since being in office.
Despite all of the ruthless and ridiculous attacks by the new leftist Democratic party Mr. Trump continues to forge ahead, as Mr. Stuermer states. Mainly, and most important, is that Mr. Trump is returning America to the great nation that it once was and reversing many of the destructive policies of the previous president, whose damage was massive in most areas he was supposed to control — too many to list here. I am a Vietnam veteran and hold nothing against Mr. Trump for not serving in the armed forces, as he is more than making up for it now. Many did not, including the last two Democratic presidents. I do take it personally, though, when a previous President could get away with doing so much damage to our country and then still unduly criticize our president now. Thank God Trump is in to bring country back.
Alfred Paggi
Roseburg
