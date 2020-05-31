I just loved The News Review's Memorial Day headline, "To Honor and remember." It is a phrase that we should always keep in mind.
To honor and remember every man and woman who proudly served our country in the armed forces. And President Trump played golf.
To honor and remember the 100,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus pandemic. And President Trump played golf.
To honor and remember the 38,000 who have lost their jobs from the coronavirus pandemic. And President Trump played golf.
Douglas County: You did it once in 2016 by electing this terrible man president. Please, let us not make the same mistake twice. This malicious, hateful, spiteful, mean, vindictive, evil man who is now our president has nearly run our great country into the ground.
I am so ashamed that my great country has become a laughingstock around the world because of our incompetent, ignorant, racist, sexist president. His whole presidency has been only about his power and how much he loves that power.
Name one positive thing that President Trump has done for this country during his administration. One. Name one positive thing President Trump has done for the American people during his administration. One.
This man and his incompetent leadership has put a stain on our great country that may take some time to erase. Let us all come together again. Let us all find a commitment to making our country great again. Let us all make sure that we do not reelect Donald Trump.
America must once again rise to greatness and it will never do that if this man is our president. Four years is enough.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
