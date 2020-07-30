As I drive home out of Roseburg, I frequently pass by a business with a roll-away sign in their parking lot with a short quote. Sometimes the quote makes me think; sometimes it makes me smile. A recent quote I saw, “Those who desire safety over freedom deserve neither,” made me think.
Was the quote referring to those who choose to drive the speed limits on our streets? Maybe those who choose not to drive under the influence? Possibly those who choose not to own military assault rifles for hunting (poor shots or wanting to make hamburger of their prey on the hoof)?
Or maybe the quote was referring to those who choose to follow safety recommendations to help contain the awful COVID-19? I suspect the sign was referring to the latter.
Then it made me angry. How dare they tell me what I do or do not deserve. And then it made me sad. The quote revealed to me that the person who posted it seems to have little regard for life, particularly the lives of family, friends, and community. Sadder still, it seems that the person has little regard for his or her own life.
As for me, I choose safety so it will hopefully keep me alive and healthy and I can continue to enjoy my family, friends and life. In choosing safety, I hope it will keep my family and friends healthy giving them the freedom to enjoy the legacy our Founding Fathers gave us: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I hope you will also choose safety so that we can all continue to live in freedom.
Simone Baker
Winston
