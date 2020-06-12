I'm responding to an article in the The News-Review on June 7. The article's headline spoke of "spikes" regarding increases in cases of COVID-19.
In that article, Teresa Mutschler, executive director of DPHN, is reported to have said, "We are in great shape in Douglas County and I think the reason is many people have done a really good job in social distancing and doing what they need to do to keep our numbers down."
I don't know if Ms. Mutschler does her own shopping or necessary errands, but I experience the opposite. At the grocery store, it's rare to see a mask on anyone but staff, who won't help remind people of distancing. Clearly marked one-way aisles and social distancing guides appear at our feet, but it seems practically no one complies.
I am boxed in by others who won't respect my space. My time and safety seem of no importance. At a hairdresser, a staff member refuses to wear her mask outside, even if it means she and her client are within inches of each other. Customers whose hair is finished come out of the salon with their masks under their chins, rather than on their faces. There are current pictures in the paper where subjects aren't wearing masks, nor distancing from each other (The articles don't describe them as related nor same-household residents, so I'm thinking they're not). Children are not wearing masks, nor being trained in social distancing.
I believe it's accurate that there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, and that will continue, but as a result of this early and consistent disregard for protecting each other. I will continue to do this for you; please reciprocate.
Betty Hedge
Roseburg
