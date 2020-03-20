This is in reply to Steve Warga, who wrote a response to my last letter:
The reason that I wasn't going to take sides regarding the climate science deniers was that I was trying to get people to not always believe the politicians. Those who are in denial will believe a certain group of politicians, while others do not. I will take the word of a non-partisan scientist over a politician any day.
I try to get people, who only look at things one way, to look at it in another way so that they can see the whole picture. It is like putting a jigsaw puzzle together without having seen the picture — it is not as easy as one thinks. If you don't believe me, then try it.
Those who only believe the politicians are being brain-washed by their political scientists, namely special interest lobbying groups. This is true of both sides of the political spectrum.
I vote the person, not the party, and if there is no one worthy of my vote, then I won't vote for any of them. I have voted on both sides of the political spectrum, so I can make this statement as fact. I have also not voted for anyone in some elections, so I can make this statement as fact, also.
I hope this gives you a better understanding of my views. I try to show one side of the picture, the opposing side, of those who only see things one way. It doesn't mean I agree or disagree, but it gives one something to think about, doesn't it?
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.