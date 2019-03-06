At the moment, downed trees are causing a real problem, but all I can see is next year's firewood. I had such trouble getting firewood over the last few weeks that I ran out just as the storm hit.
Sometimes it feels like being stranded in a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean — all that water and not a drop to drink. All these trees, and not a log to be had. So two things — please, don't waste the trees and secondly, better business models for firewood sales so old folks with the money to buy wood don't end up without heat in winter.
Tobi Walker
Idleyld Park
