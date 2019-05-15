I am a caregiver working for a private agency and am a victim of wage theft. I recently experienced wage theft firsthand when I was denied overtime.
Ensuring that Oregon seniors and people with disabilities receive the care and support they require trained caregivers who are treated with respect and paid fairly. Laws need to be changed so companies cannot get away with paying their employees for less hours than they actually worked.
My story begins when I got asked to sign my timesheet that stated I had finished work earlier than I did in order to keep me under 40 hours for the week. They claimed another employee had worked those hours. I protested and was ignored. When I protested again I was shocked when they admitted that they had to swap around hours because too many caregivers were getting overtime.
So I went to my place of work and obtained proof in the communication book for the hours I had worked and therefore the overtime I deserved. I called corporate, only then did I receive an apology from the private agency, and in the next pay it was fixed up.
That is why I support Senate Bill 669 and urge my legislators, Representative Hayden and Senator Heard to do the same. This bill will help protect consumers and caregivers, ensure standards are enforced and ultimately improve the quality of homecare services Oregonians should be able to count on.
Kassandra Ellison
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.