I was wondering, if the action our governor has taken during these times are unconstitutional, why hasn’t the ACLU filed suit against her and all the other governors?
What about all those here in Douglas County that keep yelling that her actions are illegal? They seem to just be sitting on their hands aping what they hear from the pundit’s rhetoric on our local AM radio stations. I’m sure our locals would love to join forces with the ACLU to prove their point.
Just my two cents worth.
Gary Dykeman
Roseburg
