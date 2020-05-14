The News-Review's editors agree the school bond levy will create jobs.
They agree the bond will make the area more attractive for prospective residents.
They agree the bond will help create a workforce capable of tackling the 21st century’s complex and technologically-advanced problems.
Your editors agree that investing in education is critical in maintaining a strong community.
But, according to your editors, “2020 just isn’t the year.”
I contend it is never the wrong time to do the right thing.
The central theme of the school bond levy is not creating jobs or attracting new residents. Those are just residual effects of a community that creates home-grown talent and intellect, safely.
Claiming we cannot fulfill our duty to our own children because “2020 just isn’t the year,” is short-sighted and foolish. Just as a good parent understands investing in their kids is their most important responsibility, they also understand that perfect is the enemy of the good.
At the beginning of our current crisis, the Roseburg School Board became that parent who realizes their most important responsibility, creating a safe and secure learning environment so our kids can “tackle the complex and technologically-advanced problems of this world.”
That decision to keep the Bond on the ballot was not easy, but it was not a risk. It was our duty and responsibility to our community’s children and their families.
The News Review, of all community institutions, should understand that need as much as any institution whose charge is to inform citizens about issues and concerns. Yet, “2020 just isn’t that year?”
The taxes on this bond will not be levied until November 2021, 18 months from now.
Does the year 2021 work? Or does our community postpone doing the right thing because it is seldom the perfect time?
Micki Hall
Roseburg
