Despite some doctor's advice to the contrary, some authorities want to keep our schools closed. Well, if that happens, I want to see a great and significant reduction on my property tax pages this year.
I should not have to pay the salaries, etc. of a lot of school employees who will not be working — namely, the coaches for various sports as well as other classes that cannot be taught online. There should be a huge reduction from maintenance and utility use. So, I hope the assessor's office is busy cutting the taxes to represent this.
Rise Briggs
Roseburg
