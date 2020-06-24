I wanted to reach out to the members of the Winston-Dillard school community and express my thanks for the support I've received these past four years. While it is with great consternation that I resign from my position of high school principal, I will be leaving with many great memories.
The recent accomplishments of our high school community have been noteworthy. These include the highest district and high school graduation rates in the last ten years for our schools, bringing back our FFA program after more than 20 years in hiatus, bringing back our theatre program after being dissolved for nearly ten years, bringing back our marching band after so many years being absent, bringing back paid stipends for our assistant coaches, and lastly, creating, maintaining, and promoting a Facebook page for DHS, which reached over 1800 followers and page likes, that communicated all the positive things our students were doing on a daily basis.
As a leader and administrator, I hope that my contributions were of value. It has been my honor to serve in this capacity.
Finally, I wish to thank the students of Douglas High School, because that's why we are all here. I am proud of the commitment and creativity I have seen from you, and wish each of you the very best in your life's endeavors. I believe you will all make a difference.
Always a Trojan.
Brenyl Swanson
Sutherlin
