Imagine the life you would like to have in the future. What does it look like? When I imagine the future it includes clean water, fresh air, good health, excellent education, wonderful friends of every color and religion, a community that cares for and respects each other, people who look each other in the eye and smile when they pass and an abundance of green trees and wild places to relax and decompress. There is so much to be grateful for here and now, but it is also important to project a positive future forward for ourselves and the generations to come.
With every choice you make, each comment or thought, each interaction with your fellow humans and other animals, each action you decide to take — make a conscious effort to put forth the vision you hope to create for the next generations. Think kindness, understanding, integrity, honesty, compassion, empathy and, most importantly, think love. Then let those seeds grow to include those around you. Our minds can be powerful, creative, life-affirming tools. As individuals and groups, let’s focus those tools on what we need to do to promote a better world now and into the future. We can do this.
Connie Page
Roseburg
