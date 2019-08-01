I am getting tired of all this trouble about immigration. Both Democrats and Republicans have dropped the ball on citizenship. Here is a statement that needs looked at: In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, they shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such person because of creed, or birthplace, or origin.
But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American. There can be no divided allegiance here. Any person who says they are an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language. And we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people. This is the attitude of the original immigrant, and I don't see a need for a change.
Leon Kuhre
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.