I am totally disgusted with the looney-toon leftists and far-out Democrats blaming President Trump for the riots and looting across the nation.
What really sickens me is when President Trump walked across the street and inspected the fire-damaged and vandalized St. John's Church in Washington. Because he had a Bible. Apparently that was a particularly heinous offense to the Democrats and leftists.
I am reminded of reading Civil War author Bruce Catton's book, "Never Call Retreat," in which he described Abraham Lincoln's second inagural day on March 4, 1865. When Mr. Lincoln took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase at the conclusion of the oath, Mr. Lincoln bent, "as by ancient custom," and kissed the open pages of the Bible.
I would guess if this happened today, the president would be accused of defacing the Bible.
Interesting note: Chief Justice Chase noted the precise spot the lips had touched, marked the place and later gave the Bible to Mrs. Lincoln. The marked places were the 27th and 28th verses of the fifth chapter of Isaiah:
"None shall be weary nor stumble among them; none shall slumber or sleep; neither shall the girdle of their loins be loosed, nor the lachet of their shoes be broken;
Whose arrows are sharp, and all their bows are bent, their horses' hooves shall be counted like flint, their wheels like a whirlwind."
Steven Coons
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.