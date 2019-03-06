I understand the writers principle of "one-person-one-vote," but I disagree that it is always fair. The Constitutional framers included the electoral college to satisfy lower population colonies' fears that they would be controlled by big cities like New York. And that is exactly what is happening 240 years later at the state and county level in Oregon and I suspect elsewhere as well.
I moved here 24 years ago and while I vote in every election, have never successfully voted for our governor. So of course I am a Republican and a conservative like many in Douglas County.
Last year Kate Brown was elected by seven Oregon counties, while 29 rural counties voted against her. In 2016 she was elected by the same seven counties and she lost in the same 29 counties. The same thing happens on most ballot issues, as they are often controlled by liberals and Democrats in and around Portland.
Big-city issues are not always rural issues, but big cities control most issues and elections to statewide offices. As a result of voter frustration in rural counties, there is a movement in 23 Northern California counties and three or four Southern Oregon counties to create a 51st State of Jefferson.
If Oregon passes restrictive gun control measures similar to what California has done, that may push Southern Oregonians into the State of Jefferson. The electoral college may not be perfectly fair, but neither is our current situation.
William Miller
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.