Take a moment … ask yourself this question: Have I infringed upon anyone’s individual rights?
If you aren’t sure, read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These documents inform us of our individual rights, as well as our responsibilities to our fellow Americans as individuals. They are Biblical and complete. It’s all we need to co-exist in a civil society. No rights or responsibilities are delineated to groups. This becomes unnecessary (as well as irresponsible) when individual-rights are universally protected.
So, have you personally infringed upon anyone’s individual rights? If so, you need to make amends. If not, you owe no apologies. If you infringe upon the individual rights of others based on the color of their skin, you are a racist and you have crossed the line. If you infringe upon the individual rights of others based on their sexual preferences, the same line is crossed.
The reason for your illegitimacy is irrelevant. The individual rights of every American are equally valued under the Constitution. This is Godly and right, but you needn’t believe in God (or even in righteousness) for it to be applied on your behalf. There is no justice without equal justice under the law.
George Floyd’s individual rights were infringed upon by four police officers, and the result was murder. It doesn’t matter what color he was. It doesn’t matter what color the cops were. Justice must be served.
Those who claim that systemic racism is the issue here are intentional fanning the flames of racial division, and they themselves are the worst kind of racists. These anarchists have spread the flames of hatred while burning and decimating the property of innocent individuals. They have assaulted and murdered civilians as well as law enforcement officers.
As Americans, we have the right to peacefully protest, but this response to Floyd’s murder is despicable. Groups like Antifa must be punished.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
