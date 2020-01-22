I'm not me. Feelings of irritability, frustration and a loss of control have taken me back to uneasy territory.
As I am away with the snowbirds in Arizona, I still feel the thick, dark clouds of division and tribalism. How do I respond to what my thoughts, opinions and my political direction clashes with those around me? I am reminded that everybody has the right to their own opinions. Dang.
It's easy to be lost in this messy, man-made conundrum and conflict. Where will it end? I heard, on the radio, a perfect song — Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth." It said it all: "Stop, hey, what's that sound?"
We have entered into an age of protests, paranoia, marches of throngs of people and messages that must be heard. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Have we marched to a locked gate? Have gun rights turned into calls of civil war? Have the message of tolerance become a silent call? Where has our reason and desire for what is right gone? It may be too late.
The march of divided reason now comes camouflaged as truth from alternative facts. I look at the people around me and ask would they soon become so polarized that we could not share the same planet? Friends, church members rally around one political ideal and ignore the rest of the package. Help me slow this endless black hole we have started. I am reaching out to make sense of it all. Impeach or not, Trump or not, white or not, we must find our peace again. I want to be caring, peaceful rational. Can you? So, listen to the song: "Stop, hey, what's that sound?"
Breathe. Pray. And try to disengage from the rage we call politics.
Robert Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.