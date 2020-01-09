I read in the newspaper that the State of Oregon has forbidden the use of single-use plastic bags in grocery and other stores, and at the same time mandated a charge of five or more cents per paper bag the customers take out of the store. I was wondering just how the state was going to collect this new bag tax. Then I read that this is not a tax. Seriously?
If it is not a tax, just how can the state impose it on all these retailers? Many, if not most of them, have been providing paper bags along with the plastic for years — and now they "have" to charge for them? It seems to me that the decision to charge or not should be entirely up to the retailer, and certainly not the state — unless it actually is a bag tax.
Lorrie Harris
Roseburg
