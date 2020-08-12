It has come to my attention that Gary Leif, our state representative for District 2, has blocked people — not just me — from his Facebook page. No, I can't like his page or any of his comments.
This seems strange to me. Who else has this happened to? Is it legal?
Mr. Leif knows I don't always agree with our Douglas County commissioners and I'm quick to ask for explanations. Is that his reason? As it stands, I don't get notifications of any of his Facebook posts. Yes, I'm interested to know what he believes and what projects he is working on.
Chris Boice will tell you I am always respectful. At a candidates' forum he even claimed he and I could work together even when we disagreed about something. However, for some reason, he has me blocked also.
Joanne Gordon
Days Creek
It depends on whether or not the page is a personaI page or if it's their officiaI government page. From First Amendment Watch -- "President Trump blocked some of his critics on his Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump, prompting a lawsuit arguing that such action violated their First Amendment rights. The lawsuit raised questions about the use of social media sites by public officials. Clearly, a personal website of a public figure is not subject to First Amendment restrictions, and so the site operator can block users. But a site run by the government, or run by a public official for his public business, would likely be categorized as a limited public forum protected by the First Amendment. Officials would violate the First Amendment if they discriminated against users because of their viewpoint. In addition to information about Trump’s Twitter case, you’ll find similar controversies involving public officials in Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, Vermont, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and Maine." https://firstamendmentwatch.org/deep-dive/can-elected-officials-block-critics-on-their-social-media-pages/
