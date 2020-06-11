Why do we learn so little in our early years? Until later we must face our fears.
When we approach the final gate, it may be much too late to get things straight.
Worldly pleasures then must wait until this pandemic is past. How will your fate be cast?
We should strive, while still alive, to be thankful for every day and love that's dear in every way.
This is what I pray. So, until then, Amen.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
