It is my understanding that letters to the editor are limited to one per writer each month. My attention is drawn to the same anti-Trump writer week after week, certainly exceeding your stated limit. Is the editorial board having difficulty finding enough Never-Trumpers to publish on the opinion page?
Bonnie Price
Roseburg
