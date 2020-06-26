In recent years, scientists have posed the question: “Is there intelligent life on other planets?”
Current events now demand that we ask a different question, that being: “Is there intelligent life on Earth?”
We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, that has killed over 122,000 Americans and cost our economy trillions of dollars in medical expenses, lost wages, and destroyed businesses. Nonetheless, people are ever more resistant to using the simplest, most obvious measures to slow the viral spread that thereby continues. These measures are: wearing a mask in public; avoiding large gatherings, especially those taking place indoors; washing hands throughout the day; and maintaining social distance. This peculiar resistance to simple measures persists even after months of education and warning by public health experts.
The current resurgence in numbers of cases of COVID-19 across the country make these measures even more important than they had been. The explanations for these failures to employ simple measures to ease the progression of this viral pandemic are ignorance, selfishness, misguided political allegiance, bravado, laziness, and outright stupidity. Indeed, it all leads back to the question asked above: “Is there intelligent life on Earth?”
While final conclusions may be postponed, my recent observations of the almost complete failure to wear masks in local grocery stores and other shopping venues lead me to conclude that there is certainly no surplus of intelligence in Roseburg.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
