I read with disappointment that Rob Gensorek, owner of Basin Tackle, believes that Oregon's new 5-cent plastic bag assessment is wrong and part of a "social agenda."
The question that needs to be asked is, "Look at what is happening to our planet?"
We have a sea of plastic bags, plastic containers and garbage the size of Texas in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and growing. Much of it has disintegrated already into micro-plastic pieces of plastic ending up in our fish, our drinking water, and our bodies.
We are a throw-away society and it needs to change for the sake of all the diversity of organisms that share our planet. I find it ironic that Mr. Gensorek holds a beautiful fish, which is an example of a species whose future runs counter to his support of entities opposed to such laws enacted by our forward-looking legislature. He is sending the wrong message by opposing this new law.
Lastly, I for one, see a big drop in plastic bags alongside our roadways. Isn't this a good thing?
Walter Larsen
Eugene
