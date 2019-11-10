Wake up America. We are in perilous times, and those who should be leading us are at odds with themselves.
I would like to use an analogy of two people in a rowboat, each with an oar. If they work together they can arrive at their destination fast, but if one doesn't pull they will run in a circle. And it the other person pushes instead of pulling, chaos will result.
In 1823, President James Monroe issued what was to be known as the Monroe Doctrine, which stated that any European power that meddles in our hemisphere should expect consequences. President Kennedy enforced the doctrine on Russia when it tried to establish missile bases there. Reagan used in in Grenada and supported the anti-communists in Central America.
In 2013, President Obama repealed the doctrine, and since then the Russians have deployed troops in Venezuela, built an air base for nuclear bombers and sailed its most powerful warships there.
China has bought land in Panama and started a new bridge over the Panama Canal to coke off our vital passage for military and commercial ships between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Iran is using billions of U.S. dollars supplied by President Obama to finance Hezbollah terrorists in South America.
For 200 years it has been our policy that other nations stay out of our backyard. Now our president is reviving the Monroe Doctrine to preserve our peace and show strength.
May God bless President Trump and the U.S.A.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
