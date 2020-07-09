It's name is COVID.
We never knew what it could do.
Some found no pause. No stop to daily activity.
Others found uncertainty, hospitalization or death.
Society went on with a plunge into a pool of contagion.
Warnings, restrictions, shut downs.
Oh, weary souls, why do we do this?
Against my freedom to be stupid. Why masks?
Against my freedom to be safe. Why shut down?
Against my freedom to worship. Why tell me to stay home?
Freedom comes to the wicked.
Freedom is heard from the halls of the ICU.
Why did you expose grandma? Why did you die, my child?
Freedom. I thought for a second. Why?
COVID. It does not see me as free.
COVID does what COVID wants. It is a free-spirited virus.
So why be cautious? Why care?
You do it for me. I do it for you.
Do not allow yourself to have the ultimate done to you;
death speaks no more in you. Only the voice of those who said:
Why take away my freedom?
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
