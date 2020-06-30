In our current state of political hysteria it may not be wise to pass legislation restricting law enforcements tactics. The chokehold is not about choking people, it is a carotid pressure hold that applied correctly puts someone to sleep in 3 seconds, for about 3 to 5 seconds — just long enough to handcuff them.
This can be done without injury to anyone. As a young police cadet, I was taught the chokehold and applied it another cadet successfully and was in turn put out myself. Seventy cadets were put out without injury or pain.
When is it appropriate to use the chokehold? My department had these requirements, and I bet others do so also:
- The suspect must be arrested. For example, a drunk driver cannot be released or allowed to escape or you and your department are liable for any damage to himself or others
- There is no backup available in a reasonable amount of time
- Pepper spray, batons and the taser have been ineffective
- The suspect is resisting violently and cannot be handcuffed. Suspects must be handcuffed to transport and book, with few exceptions
So if we take away the chokehold, a tool, officers will then do what? To use the chokehold the situation is already disparate and dangerous. Do we then shoot them or beat them into submission?
The chokehold can and has saved lives, but that does not sell well for our news media. Police violence is their hottest-selling item right now and good policing is not.
Finally, we cannot make good law making decisions based on how we feel. Those decisions need to made on solid data and facts.
William Miller
Roseburg
