It saddens me that the Roseburg School District bond failed. How do we expect a better future we we don't educate our children and value good education the way other nations do?
During this time, when so many if us have littles at home with school canceled, it should be evident how important a structured quality education is. My grandsons get about an hour of school work a day. That cannot replace a full day of education for the mind nor learning to work well with others.
I am a homeowner. I was willing to pay the extra taxes. The main building at the high school was worn out when I went there 40 years ago. I hope they place something else on the November ballot. Please support our youth.
Donna Estrada
Roseburg
