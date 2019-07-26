Only in "Delaware Joe's" world lives the modern Democratic Party, where Snow White saw the field of presidential candidates and concluded there wasn't a credible one among them. Disillusioned, she returned to her chores figuring, justly, that Joe is underwhelming while she dreamt of escaping from to play on the American Woman's Soccer team. Joe, lacking any process or essence, she concluded, probably wouldn't scare the horses though, and would be the wise, avuncular graybeard Keebler Elf that's needed to steady the euphoria of Democrats that's spreading among the dwarfs in the nursery.
Joe, affecting an inauthentic Southern drawl in Iowa, told the dwarfs about the nostalgia of hope, change and Obamacare with a wink and a nod, as they leaped with joy, because free is free. In Joe's country, honesty is deception, and honor quickly fades like the American Women’s World Cup-winning soccer team chanting an obnoxious “F– Trump” that no one watched.
Well, you know what? After that Snow White concluded that Joe lies, and woman's soccer equals minimum wage because America’s sports are baseball, football, hockey and basketball — not soccer. Soccer is a "game" that Snow could play in her dress. Seriously, who can't kick? Even Joe can, which ain't to shabby for a octogenarian Yankee elf.
The moral to this story is: Snow White's servitude to dim-witted dwarfs taught her that nothing's free. So she's traded her apron, along with the dwarfs socialism, for a "MAGA" hat, then went off to a Emery Riddle Flight School for pilot training, where she made megabucks — thereby avoiding obscurity playing woman's soccer or Joe's freebies strangling her future. And, yes Ms. White, with a wink and a nod, didn't need Joe to awaken her dreams.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.