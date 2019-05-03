I hope readers will join me in the support of Measure 10-169, the Winston-Dillard School Bond Levy. Douglas High School, built in 1957, is in need of significant repairs and improvements. Every district student filters into Douglas High School, so the impact of this investment is substantial.
New, safe and secure building improvements will benefit the students and community. The long term savings will continue with energy efficient improvements; less utility fees allows funding to be used in other areas of the budget. I’m confident there is agreement that new camera systems and safe entry points are a must to minimize risk of potential future harm.
The bond levy would not begin until after the current Brockway bond expires. The estimated rate would actually be reduced, $.11 lower than the current rate!
Investing in this campus will inspire students to learn and grow. Our youth are our future; please join me in maximizing their success. Vote yes on Measure 10-169.
Jane Smith
Lookingglass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.