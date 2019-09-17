On September 20th, the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley, Douglas County Global Warming Coalition, and Umpqua Watersheds are joining the Climate Strikes Coalition and 350.org partners from around the world to activate thousands of people around the country who want real solutions to the climate crisis.
Hundreds of Climate Strike events are being planned across the country. People of all ages will come together in the streets all over the world on September 20th as part of a Global Climate Strike. And Roseburg citizens will be among them.
Join us on Friday, Sep. 20 at Noon to 1PM in front of Fred Meyer on Garden Valley Blvd. Bring your signs! Take photos! Be a participant. Be able to tell your children that you did something about this planetary emergency.
There’s no denying the climate crisis is already here. Over the years, we’ve watched storms, floods, fires and heat waves devastate communities from Puerto Rico to Portland. In the meantime, our elected officials have continued to protect the oil, coal, and gas billionaires responsible for this crisis.
Although this strike has been organized especially for youth, and encourages youth and others to not go to school or work on Sept. 20, we are not encouraging that for Douglas County. Please join us for one hour on Garden Valley Blvd. on September 20th and be part of the Global Climate Strike.
Our communities, our planet, and our future depend on a climate movement that reaches all corners of this country. To change everything, it takes everyone — and with your help we can build a sustainable world for generations to come.
Robin Wisdom
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.