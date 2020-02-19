I have an idea. Instead of trying to have Douglas County become part of the state of Idaho, why don't we try to get along with each other in spite of our differences?
During last year's mega-snowstorm, I don't recall any neighbors asking me who I voted for or what church I went to before offering help. My neighborhood is a diverse mix of all sorts of people — conservative, liberal, straight, gay, old, young, religious and non-religious — and we are all good people. And we look out for one another on a daily basis.
We fix our dirt road's potholes together, and sometimes bring a meal after someone has had a loss or a tiring medical procedure. This is what I so love about Roseburg. And personally? I believe the people of Douglas County can find a way to get along and resolve our differences without becoming part of Idaho.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
