I agree with Congressman Dallas Heard that voting for more conservative lawmakers makes more sense than joining Idaho. Get people in there who really represent our whole state. If you are making minimum wage here, which I understand is $11.50 per hour, Idaho is $7.50. Have you thought about taxes on Social Security? Most states tax it. There is a lot to think about. Check things out.
Vera Nelson
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.