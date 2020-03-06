A recent editorial headline in The News-Review suggested that the governor of Idaho knew what citizens of eastern and southwestern Oregon wanted in regards to that area of the state becoming part of Idaho. Well, that governor never checked with me, and if he had he would find out that I don't want to become part of a state that has 6% sales tax, in addition to the allowance that cities can add on another 3%. That is in addition to their property tax that would cost me about $300 per year more than I pay now.
There are hundreds of citizens who must work two jobs to make ends meet. I hope they realize the minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 per hour, compared to $11.25 per hour in Oregon.
Any friend or relative you have who are planning to attend college in Oregon would have to pay out-of-state tuition if they have an Idaho address. And, in regards to having an Idaho address, all licenses, credit cards, insurance policies and most every business that sends you mail will need your change of address.
But, the only good thing that would come out of the idea would be that I could get all the free potatoes I wanted at the local food pantry.
No thanks, governor.
Joe Brennan
Sutherlin
