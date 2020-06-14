You may have heard the term "Polar Express" from an animated movie. I am not referring to it.
We are definitely on a Polar Express to nowhere. I look out to find some sensibility in all of the confusion, misinformation, misguideness and total "I don't care" attitude.
Douglas County has entered into such a disarray that we cannot even find what end is up anymore. From protests on social justice, flags and no flags, masks and no masks, coronavirus vs. hoax, safety vs gallantry, we are polarized. In all the smoke, there is still one truth, people are still getting infected.
The number of COVID-19 cases is back on the rise. And ignorant people are too. How do I jump off the Polar Express? When people talk about their own ideas and theories about all of this, it's almost like talking to donkeys. Why did people become so polarized? Are we not meant to identify ourselves as intelligent, wise and kind people?
We are blindly being told that we should dive into the economy no matter what. Now is not the time to heel. Now is the time to stop thinking with our political ideologies. Who cares if you are a Trump follower or a Biden chooser? Think, and do not act like brains were on sale and you got a blue light special one.
Open your eyes to people telling you to learn from our history and mistakes. Perhaps the Polar Express will slow down, or maybe it will careen down a hill. Our actions will determine the outcome.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
