The dictionary defines jury tampering as "the crime of attempting to influence a jury through other means than the evidence presented in court, such as conversations about the case outside the court, offering bribes, making threats or asking acquaintances to interfere with a juror.”
Donald Trump is actively jury tampering his Republican senators with private luncheons and all-expense paid weekend visits with their spouses to Camp David. These senators are the same people who will act as Donald Trump’s jurors if his impeachment case is brought to trial in the senate. The senators who are participating and meeting with President Trump before his trial and who may be discussing the up-coming trial are compromised jurors. They must recuse themselves from being jurors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Virginia Roth
Roseburg
