I am not black.
I am not black, but I stand with my brother and sister.
I have not endured the pangs of slavery, but I have been enslaved.
I am not black, but I have seen the injustice.
I have not driven while black, but I know the stares of those who do not want equality.
I am not black, but I lived on the wrong side of the tracks.
I have not been murdered, but I have seen the blood on the streets.
I am not black, but I felt the cold from people who did not want me present.
I have not been hung on a tree, but I know the pain of being crushed.
I am not black, but I can see the tears of broken lives.
I have not been burned down, but I have felt the flames of hate.
I am not black, but I stand by the casket of a brother or sister.
I have not been buried, but I know that my silence is deadly.
I am not black; I live no more in chains.
I have seen the glory of God. No more pain, hate, discrimination or death.
I am not black, white or brown. I am just a man wanting to live with my brothers and sisters.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.