Kat Stone has been working to learn about the needs of citizens of District 1 for many years. She has also been following the actions of elected officials and their wealthy supporters. She has learned what needs to be changed and know what it will take to make the changes.
I know Kat will work hard to help improve District 1 and my community. She will actually show up in the State Legislature and do her job of representing us.
I support Kat Stone for state senate and will definitely vote for her.
Please research her website and learn what she believes in and send her a donation.
Joanne Gordon
Days Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.