Nancy Tague's letter in Thursday's edition of The News-Review expressed my sentiments regarding the landfill fees, and I thank her for doing the math.
I also want the Solid Waste Advisory Committee to know that not everyone has a truck. Those of us who take our garbage to the dump in our cars will pay disproportionately, as we cannot fit any cans and can only transport bags. I also want to add that I recycle out-of-town, and to get 3 bags for the transfer station would require long periods of time for trash to accumulate.
I strongly feel that waivers should be granted to those that pick up for others, but to grant waivers to those that could make huge contributions to the landfills because they might be helpful to the county is rolling the dice. I am a strong advocate for keeping the Glide Transfer Station open and keeping the per-can fee, even if that means $4 instead of $3.
Sue Scott
Glide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.