We all have been expecting the county to raise disposal fees at the landfill and transfer stations. The article in Thursday's edition of The News-Reivew confirms that it is about to happen. I have only two suggestions to the rate changes proposed by the advisory committee,
First, continue to let folks bring one can of garbage for a $4 charge, and second raise the per ton fee by 33%, as has been proposed for the other fees.
The per ton rate change is to have all users share in the increased fees on an equal basis. Maintaining the single-can rate is important to those who accumulate only a small amount of weekly trash, and would now need to store and haul three cans once every month or so.
Although many of us have pickups or trailers, everybody doesn't. Throwing one large bag into the trunk of the car and heading to the dump is easy. Getting three cans worth of trash into that same trunk probably wouldn't work in many cases. The three can, $12 rate would have a heavy impact on our older citizens and others on fixed and low incomes.
I can't see that this change would cause a significant change in the revenue received by the county, or the cost of operating the landfill and transfer stations.
Chuck Schnautz
Idleyld Pard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.