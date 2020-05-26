Simplicity begins with solitude and not mere time alone. Where can we find a quiet place in the midst of the din and demands of this world?
Solitude can be a healing place where God repairs the damage done by the noise of the world. The hardest thing is to take time to be quiet and listen or we won’t be able to hear Him. When we read His word, we are reading His mind or what He knows, feels, wants, enjoys, desires, loves, and what He hates.
So much depends on our temperament, our family, job demands, our health, our age and level of maturity. Everything difficult indicates something more than our hearts can yet embrace. There’s much that we will never know, but some of the hard questions will be answered when we’re ready for them. Insight arises from the purity of heart, love, humility, and a desire to obey. George MacDonald wrote: “The words of the Lord are seeds sown in our hearts by the sower. They have to fall into our hearts to grow. We should never worry about how we feel. Even when our minds are confused or our hearts are cold we can learn from our solitude. Our meetings with God are like a polite conversation with a friend. However, friends don’t make demands they can ask and then wait. The hardest thing is to be patient, because we are in a world of I want it and I want it now! Phil. 4:6 says: Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.”
We may not get the answer that we’re expecting, but that’s where trust comes in.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
